The Kansas Jayhawks embark on the 2018 season as they take on Nicholls this Saturday in Lawrence.

Kickoff is set for 6:00 pm on the Jayhawk Television network.

Nicholls finished 8-4 last year and 7-2 in the Southland Conference and are currently ranked 17th in the FCS Poll.

This is the first ever meeting between the Colonels and the Jayhawks.

Head Coach David Beaty spoke to the media on Tuesday during his weekly press conference to preview the game.