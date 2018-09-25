WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: David Beaty Weekly Press Conference

by on September 25, 2018

Kansas football coach David Beaty held his weekly press conference on Tuesday, recapping KU’s loss to Baylor last weekend, previewing this coming Saturday’s game versus Oklahoma State and more.

Beaty provided injury updates on quarterback Miles Kendrick and defensive back Ricky Thomas, while also discussing the performance of cornerbacks Corione Harris and Hasan Defense.

Plus, Beaty talks about burning timeouts on fourth down, continually improving and more. Listen here to hear all that Beaty had to say on Tuesday:

