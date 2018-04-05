WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: David Beaty’s First Spring Press Conference

by on April 5, 2018 at 4:22 PM (25 mins ago)

Kansas football coach David Beaty spoke to the media for the first time this spring on Thursday. Among the topics addressed included roster and staff changes.

Several players from last year’s roster, including starting center Mesa Ribordy and prospective starting defensive end Isaiah Bean, are no longer with the program for medical reasons. Daylon Charlot, a former four-star transfer from Alabama, is moving back to wide receiver after switching to safety late last season.

In terms of the coaching staff, the biggest adjustment is that offensive coordinator Doug Meacham is adding quarterbacks coach to his job title. Meacham was hired as offensive coordinator last season.

Listen here to hear these topics and more from David Beaty’s Thursday press conference:

Brendan Dzwierzynski is a co-host on 580 Sports Talk, weekdays from 2-6 p.m. on WIBW 580 AM & FM News 104.9. You can follow him on Twitter at @BrendanDzw.