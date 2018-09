The Kansas Jayhawks did not start the 2018 season the way they or any fan wanted as they lost to Nicholls 26-23 in overtime.

David Beaty and the Jayhawks look to get back on track and snap a monstrous streak when they travel to Mount Pleasant Michigan to take on Central Michigan.

The Hawks will look to snap their 46 game road losing streak on Saturday, kickoff is set for 2:00 p.m.

Central Michigan lost to Kentucky in their opener 35-20.

Hear from David Beaty during his weekly press conference: