AUDIO: David Beaty’s Weekly Press Conference

by on September 12, 2017 at 3:21 PM (2 hours ago)

Kansas football’s game at Ohio slated for Saturday, Sept. 16 has been moved up to 11 a.m. (CT). Originally scheduled for a 1 p.m. (CT) kick time with a telecast on ESPNU, the KU-Ohio matchup will now be broadcast on ESPNU.

Kansas’ game at Ohio will mark its first road game of the 2017 season and also the program’s first time playing at Peden Stadium in Athens, Ohio. The Jayhawks are 1-1 on the year, having opened with a 38-16 win over Southeast Missouri State, before falling to Central Michigan, 45-24, in its second contest.

Listen to David Beaty’s weekly press conference as he recaps the loss to Central Michigan and takes a look at an explosive Ohio team. 

David Beaty pt. 1

David Beaty pt. 2

Dorance Armstrong Jr.

Jeremiah Booker

Peyton Bender

