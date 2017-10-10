WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


46°F
Overcast
Feels Like 39°
Winds NNW 17 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Rain46°
39°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear64°
43°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear76°
61°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear86°
62°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Chance of a Thunderstorm78°
51°

AUDIO: David Beaty’s Weekly Press Conference

by on October 10, 2017 at 1:57 PM (26 mins ago)

Kansas football coach David Beaty met with the media on Tuesday for his weekly press conference.

Listen here to hear Beaty discuss last week’s game versus Texas Tech, injury updates and this Saturday’s game against Iowa State.