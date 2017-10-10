AUDIO: David Beaty’s Weekly Press Conference

Kansas football coach David Beaty met with the media on Tuesday for his weekly press conference.
Listen here to hear Beaty discuss last week’s game versus Texas Tech, injury updates and this Saturday’s game against Iowa State.
by Brendan Dzwierzynski on October 10, 2017 at 1:57 PM (26 mins ago)
