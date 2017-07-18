AUDIO: Day Two of Big 12 Media Days

The Big 12 football season is unofficially underway as the Big 12 Football Media Days started on Monday morning at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.

Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Iowa State and TCU were the schools participating in day one of the meet with the media day.

Day two will have K-State, Oklahoma State, West Virginia, Texas and Baylor.

2017 Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll

1. Oklahoma (19) 303 2. Oklahoma State (12) 294 3. K-State (1) 231 4. Texas 213 5. TCU 202 6. West Virginia 183 7. Baylor 129 8. Texas Tech 85 9. Iowa State 83 10. Kansas 37

K-State Linebacker Trent Tanking

K-State Cornerback DJ Reed

Fox Sports Analyst Matt Leinart

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby