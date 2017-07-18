WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: Day Two of Big 12 Media Days

by on July 18, 2017 at 10:58 AM (38 mins ago)

The Big 12 football season is unofficially underway as the Big 12 Football Media Days started on Monday morning at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. 

Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, Iowa State and TCU were the schools participating in day one of the meet with the media day. 

Day two will have K-State, Oklahoma State, West Virginia, Texas and Baylor. 

2017 Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll

1.

Oklahoma (19)

303
2. Oklahoma State (12)

294
3. K-State (1)

231
4. Texas

213
5. TCU

202
6. West Virginia

183
7. Baylor

129
8. Texas Tech

85
9. Iowa State

83
10. Kansas

37

 

K-State Linebacker Trent Tanking

K-State Cornerback DJ Reed

Fox Sports Analyst Matt Leinart

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby

