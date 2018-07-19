AUDIO: Dehart and Free Lead Shawnee County Baseball Hall of Fame Class

Rick DeHart

Left-handed pitcher Rick DeHart graduated from Seaman High School and played two seasons at

Washburn University earning second team all-MIAA and NAIA All-America honors. The Montreal Expos

signed Rick as a free agent and after five years in the minor leagues, he made his major league debut in

1997. He pitched out of the bullpen for the Expos for two more years and finished his major league

career with the Kansas City Royals in 2003.

Don Free

Free arrived at Forbes Air Force Base in Topeka, Kansas in 1964. There he pursued his interest in

electronics; that and his love of baseball lead him to work in television at WIBW-13. Beginning his radio

career with the Kansas City Royals Radio Network in 1986, Free spent 32 seasons as the network’s

producer and engineer. Among only a handful of Major League Baseball producers that traveled to all of

the games. Don retired after a successful 50 year career in broadcasting.

Dale Gear

If there was a “Mr. Baseball” in Topeka in the first half of the 20th century, it would be Dale Gear. Born in

Anderson County, Kansas in 1872, Dale played in the major leagues for the Cleveland and Washington

clubs between 1897 and 1901. Between these major league stints, Gear earned a law degree from KU.

From 1925to 1935 he served as President of the Southwestern League and Western League. He was also

elected to serve as the minor league representative on the national baseball commission which was the

ruling body of professional baseball.

Bob Lee

Bob Lee starred on the Topeka High Trojans baseball team and was signed by the New York Yankees after

completing his high school career. He spent 7 years in the minor leagues with parts of three seasons on

the Topeka Owls. In 1950, Bob hit .301 for the Topeka Owls with 10 home runs. After 1952, Bob’s

professional baseball career ended, and his business career began. He stayed active in baseball, though,

serving on the Board of Directors of Topeka Community Baseball, Inc. Bob filled in as the baseball coach

at Washburn University when Marion McDonald was out with health issues. Several teams that Bob was

associated with have been inducted into the Shawnee County Baseball Hall of Fame and now we honor

him.

Frank Magee

Frank Magee is a longtime coach for Topeka summer high school teams and a high school coach for

Topeka area high schools. He coached at Hayden, Topeka West, Highland Park, Santa Fe Trail, and

currently at Valley Falls High School. He has coached 3 players who went on to play Major League

baseball; Rick DeHart, Ryan Kohlmeier, and Kevin Hooper. Frank has also had 17 Topeka All Star players

drafted over the years.

John Price

John began umpiring in Topeka in 1973 and became the President of SCABA in 1975. He taught umpire

certification classes at WU while he umpired American Legion, semi pro, and Big 8. Due to medical

problems with his knees, he left active umpiring but was called to help start organizing Dornwood

umpires. He retired from Santa Fe after working 44 years and ran a small sheet metal company which

was a family business. When asked for an allowance he would say “You ate didn’t you?” “You have a

place to sleep?” John had only an 8th grade education because his mother made him work, and not play

sports, so he could help pay the bills.

The Beany Conwell Award: Don Carlile and Mary Turkington

When Don Carlile established the Topeka Capitals Baseball organization in Topeka, an early supporter

and eventual partner organizing the Topeka Capitals Board of Directors was Mary Turkington. Don and

Mary are being inducted into the Shawnee County Baseball Hall of Fame as recognized builders of the

game of baseball in Shawnee County. They are co-recipients of the Beany Conwell Award in honor of

those who promote and build organizations for summer baseball in Topeka.

Don Carlile

Founder and general manager of the Topeka Capitals, a summer collegiate team which

competed in the Jayhawk League from 1993 through 2003. Carlile recruited dozens of talented

college athletes to Topeka, including four future major leaguers, and guided the team to a league

pennant in 2000.

Mary Turkington

Mary Turkington had a distinguished business career as the Executive Director of the Kansas

Motor Carriers Association from 1968 to 1997. When Don Carlile moved to Topeka and wanted

to set up a semi-professional baseball team, Mary stepped forward to help. After Jerry

Robertson’s unfortunate death, Mary became President of the Topeka Capitals baseball club for

about 10 years. Under her leadership, the Capitals became an important part of the Topeka

Mosby-Mack American Legion Team

The most dominant American Legion team in Kansas during its era. Between 1945 and 1955, the MosbyMacks

played in eight state championship games and won six of them—including four consecutive titles

(1945-1948). Approximately 100 individuals played for the Macks, at least 15 of who later played

professionally. A list of Mosby-Mack team members is attached.