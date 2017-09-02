AUDIO: Ertz, Reed Lead Wildcats To Opening Night Win

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Jesse Ertz threw for 333 yards and four touchdowns in only three quarters of work, sending No. 20 Kansas State to a 55-19 rout of overmatched Central Arkansas on Saturday night.

Byron Pringle had three catches for 121 yards and a score, and Isaiah Harris had three catches for 118 yards and a TD, as seven different Wildcats reached the end zone. That helped them overcome a shaky night by their rebuilt defense and give coach Bill Snyder another season-opening win.

Hayden Hildebrand threw for 198 yards and a touchdown for Central Arkansas, one of the top teams in the Football Championship Subdivision. Carlos Blackman added 114 yards on the ground.

The Bears played the Wildcats to a 10-10 draw through the first quarter, but Isaiah Zuber’s TD reception and D.J. Reed’s 62-yard punt return score blew the game open. Dalton Schoen’s 70-yard TD made it 38-16 at halftime, and the high-flying Wildcats never looked back.

Snyder even emptied the benches in the fourth quarter, giving backup quarterback Skylar Thompson a chance to shine. He engineered a touchdown drive that Dalvin Warmack capped with a nifty run.

