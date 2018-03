And then there were four.

Michigan, Loyola Chicago, Villanova and Kansas.

Semifinal number one will be at 5:09 on TBS and will have Michigan taking on Loyola-Chicago.

Semifinal number two will be at 7:49 on TBS and will pit Kansas against Villanova.

Hear from all four coaches as they recap their regional wins and preview the semifinals.

Bill Self- Kansas

Jay Wright-Villanova

Porter Moser-Loyola Chicago

John Beilein-Michigan