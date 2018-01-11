AUDIO: Firekeeper Big 12 Breakdown with CJ Moore

It is full on Big 12 hoops season and as we did last year on 580 Sports Talk we break down all things Big 12 and national hoops with CJ Moore of the Athletic and Bleacher Report.

Every Thursday from 3:30 pm to 4:00 pm on 580 Sports Talk will be our Firekeeper Big 12 Breakdown.

We recap the impressive Barry Brown performance in the Wildcats win over Oklahoma State, does Diarra performance give KSU fans hope, will KU ever get things figured out or will they be this team all year long, how good is OU’s defense, plus TCU, a pretender or contender.