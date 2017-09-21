AUDIO: Firekeeper Big 12 Breakdown with David Ubben

Every Thursday from 3:30 to 4:00 on 580 Sports Talk the guys will discuss all things Big 12 during our Firekeeper Golf Course Big 12 Breakdown.

David Ubben joins the guys to take a look at the weekend that was and preview the weekend’s action.

The recap the K-State loss to Vandy, the bigger concern rushing or passing for the KSU offense, the KU struggles against the pass, how does KU stack up against WVU, Oklahoma state vs TCU, is Texas now a viable threat, plus Heisman coming from the Sooner State?