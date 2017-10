Every Thursday from 3:30 to 4:00 on 580 Sports Talk the guys will discuss all things Big 12 during our Firekeeper Golf Course Big 12 Breakdown.

David Ubben joins the guys to take a look at the weekend that was and preview the weekend’s action.

K-State and KU both are in action on Saturday as they take on a pair of Texas schools. Find out who David Ubben likes in those match-ups, plus talk on targeting and the other key games in the Big 12.