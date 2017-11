Every Thursday from 3:30 to 4:00 on 580 Sports Talk the guys will discuss all things Big 12 during our Firekeeper Golf Course Big 12 Breakdown.

David Ubben joins the guys to take a look at the weekend that was and preview the weekend’s action.

A fun slate of games this weekend, Iowa State at West Virginia, Oklahoma at Oklahoma State, Kansas State at Texas Tech, plus one team will get their first Big 12 win in Kansas hosting Baylor. They break down the weekends games with David Ubben.