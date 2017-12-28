AUDIO: Firekeeper Big 12 Breakdown with David Ubben

Every Thursday from 3:30 to 4:00 on 580 Sports Talk the guys will discuss all things Big 12 during our Firekeeper Golf Course Big 12 Breakdown.

David Ubben joins the guys to take a look at the weekend that was and preview the weekend’s action.

The Big 12 is currently 2-2 in bowl games, they have three games left, how do the Big 12 teams do, we recap the bowl wins for K-State and Texas and take a peak at 2018 for the wildcats. The College football playoff starts on Monday, who moves on in the semifinals.