National college football writer Paul Myerberg of USA Today joins 580 Sports Talk every Thursday for the Firekeeper Big 12 Breakdown, talking all things Big 12 (and national topics, too).

This week, Paul and guys talk about Les Miles’ buyout agreement with LSU and the chance he ends up at Kansas, the bleak outlook for the rest of the season for K-State, potential scenarios for the Big 12 title game, and more.