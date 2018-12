National college football writer Paul Myerberg of USA Today joins 580 Sports Talk every Thursday for the Firekeeper Big 12 Breakdown, talking all things Big 12 (and national topics, too).

This week, Dan, Brendan and Paul talk about the College Football Playoff field, the Heisman Trophy battle between Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray and Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa, K-State’s coaching search, and more.