AUDIO: Firekeeper Golf Course Big 12 Breakdown with CJ Moore

by on January 18, 2018 at 4:20 PM

It is full on Big 12 hoops season and as we did last year on 580 Sports Talk we break down all things Big 12 and national hoops with CJ Moore of the Athletic and Bleacher Report. 

Every Thursday from 3:30 pm to 4:00 pm on 580 Sports Talk will be our Firekeeper Big 12 Breakdown. 

It was a wild week in Big 12 play, KU sits at the top after their win in Morgantown, they recap the KU win, how surprising was the KSU win over Oklahoma, how does the loss of Fisher change TCU’s season, why has Baylor struggled and does Tech have offensive inefficiencies. 

