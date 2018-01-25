WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: Firekeeper Golf Course Big 12 Breakdown with CJ Moore

by on January 25, 2018 at 8:47 AM

It is full on Big 12 hoops season and as we did last year on 580 Sports Talk we break down all things Big 12 and national hoops with CJ Moore of the Athletic and Bleacher Report. 

Every Thursday from 3:30 pm to 4:00 pm on 580 Sports Talk will be our Firekeeper Big 12 Breakdown. 

K-State has stepped up their game, how big of a surprise is this, what has gotten into Wade and Brown, did Bill Self do the right thing with leaving Udoka at the free throw line, is the Big 12/SEC showdown a good thing, is it in the right spot, and a look ahead to the Sunflower Showdown. 

