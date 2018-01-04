WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: Firekeeper Golf Course Big 12 Breakdown with CJ Moore

by on January 4, 2018 at 3:48 PM (5 hours ago)

It is full on Big 12 hoops season and as we did last year on 580 Sports Talk we break down all things Big 12 and national hoops with CJ Moore of the Athletic and Bleacher Report. 

Every Thursday from 3:30 pm to 4:00 pm on 580 Sports Talk will be our Firekeeper Big 12 Breakdown. 

This edition we discuss the depth of the Big 12, what Final Four chances does the Big 12 have, what is the number one issue for the Hawks, how can it be fixed. How good is Trae Young from Oklahoma, are the Sooners a real threat to the league race plus more. 

