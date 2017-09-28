WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: Firekeeper’s Big 12 Breakdown with David Ubben

by on September 28, 2017 at 4:48 PM (50 mins ago)

Every Thursday from 3:30 to 4:00 on 580 Sports Talk the guys will discuss all things Big 12 during our Firekeeper Golf Course Big 12 Breakdown. 

David Ubben joins the guys to take a look at the weekend that was and preview the weekend’s action. 

They recap the loss to WVU for the Jayhawks, the big upset over the weekend with TCU over Oklahoma State. He gives his picks for K-State versus Baylor and what match-up he likes for the Cats and what he doesn’t, he does like an upset to happen this weekend. 

