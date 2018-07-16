AUDIO: Former NFL and College Football Coach Dave Wannstedt Joins 580 Sports Talk

580 Sports Talk is on location in Frisco, Texas, this week for Big 12 football media days, and on Day 1 of the event former NFL and college football coach Dave Wannstedt stopped by to join the program.

Wannstedt discussed his outlook on the Big 12 this season, his idea for how to fix the College Football Playoff and some memorable stories, including one featuring William “the Refrigerator” Perry. Plus, he talks about new Kansas director of athletics Jeff Long, who hired him to be Pitt’s head coach in 2005.

Along with a 42-31 record in six season at Pitt, Wannstedt coached the Chicago Bears for six seasons and the Miami Dolphins for four and a half seasons, going 82-87 over the course of his pro coaching career. Currently, he’s a studio analyst for both NFL and college football coverage on FOX.

Listen here to hear Dave Wannstedt’s Monday appearance on 580 Sports Talk: