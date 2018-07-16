WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


95°F
Clear
Feels Like 101°
Winds East 5 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Chance of a Thunderstorm95°
72°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Chance of a Thunderstorm92°
71°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Chance of a Thunderstorm89°
69°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy95°
70°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Chance of a Thunderstorm95°
67°

AUDIO: Former NFL and College Football Coach Dave Wannstedt Joins 580 Sports Talk

by on July 16, 2018 at 4:13 PM (1 hour ago)

580 Sports Talk is on location in Frisco, Texas, this week for Big 12 football media days, and on Day 1 of the event former NFL and college football coach Dave Wannstedt stopped by to join the program.

Wannstedt discussed his outlook on the Big 12 this season, his idea for how to fix the College Football Playoff and some memorable stories, including one featuring William “the Refrigerator” Perry. Plus, he talks about new Kansas director of athletics Jeff Long, who hired him to be Pitt’s head coach in 2005.

Along with a 42-31 record in six season at Pitt, Wannstedt coached the Chicago Bears for six seasons and the Miami Dolphins for four and a half seasons, going 82-87 over the course of his pro coaching career. Currently, he’s a studio analyst for both NFL and college football coverage on FOX.

Listen here to hear Dave Wannstedt’s Monday appearance on 580 Sports Talk:

 

Brendan Dzwierzynski is a co-host on 580 Sports Talk, weekdays from 2-6 p.m. on WIBW 580 AM & FM News 104.9. You can follow him on Twitter at @BrendanDzw.