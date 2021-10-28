AUDIO: Former T-Bird and Record Setting Libero Rottinghaus Excels at Her Craft

No. 4 Washburn captured its 14th sweep of the season with a 3-0 win at rival Emporia State on Tuesday evening.
Washburn won by the set scores of 25-16, 25-16, and 25-21 to improve its record to 20-3 (12-2 MIAA).
Washburn will play a pair of matches this weekend, first at Central Oklahoma on Friday and then at Newman on Saturday afternoon.
Faith Rottinghaus will be waiting for any and all attempted kills from UCO and Newman and more then likely they won’t hit the ground and both the Bronchos and Jets will be frustrated.
The T-Bird product has had a record setting career in her four years as the defensive specialist for Washburn. Rottinghaus is currently 2nd all time in career digs and closing in all the time record.
Rottinghaus might be 5’6″ in a sport filled full of six footers but she is a team captain never shy’s away from the big moment like when she had 51 digs in a match earlier this year against UCM.
Hear from Rottinghaus as she explains how she moves around on the volleyball court and explains her craft as a defensive specialist.