AUDIO: Gary Woodland on 580 Sports Talk

Gary Woodland earned his third PGA Tour win on Sunday after beating Chez Reavie in the first playoff hole in Phoenix at the Waste Management Open.

Woodland had nine birdies on Sunday and led the field in birdies over the weekend to take home his most prestigious win of his career as well.

Woodland will be in action this weekend as the PGA Tour shifts to Pebble Beach this weekend for the annual Pro-Am at the famed coastal course.

Gary came on 580 Sports Talk on Monday afternoon to recap the big win.