AUDIO: Gary Woodland Excited About Tour Championship and for 2019

For the third year in a row and the fourth out of the last five, Gary Woodland has made it to the final tournament in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the Tour Championship.

The Tour Championship is the goal every PGA golfer tries to get to during the PGA Tour season. Making it to the final 30 gets you a chance at the 10 million dollar prize but also gets you exempt in every single tournament the coming year, meaning you can set your schedule however you want to.

Woodland has had one of his best years on the tour in 2018, including a win earlier this year at the Waste Management Open.

Get a recap of the 2018 season plus a peak at what Woodland will be doing once the Tour Championship is over.