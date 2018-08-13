AUDIO: Gary Woodland Recaps PGA Championship on 580 Sports Talk

Topeka native Gary Woodland finished in a tie for sixth after shooting a one under par 69 in his final round of the PGA Championship. Woodland finished 10 under for the four day tournament.

Woodland, who led after two rounds, finished with his best ever finish in a major championship.

The former Shawnee Heights T-Bird finished the final round with four birdies, three bogeys and the rest pars. Woodland started out rough with bogeys at four and five but bounced back with birdies on eight, 11, 12 and 14.

Woodland came on 580 SportsTalk to recap the weekend and share his thoughts on his best finish in a major.