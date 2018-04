The start for the 2018 season for the Kansas City Royals has been a struggle.

Kansas City was 5-17 heading into the first game of a five game series with the Chicago White Sox on Thursday.

The Royals and their fans knew that 2018 was going to be a struggle but maybe not this bad of a struggle.

The rebuild is on its way, and General Manager Dayton Moore is high on his prospects then most of the so-called experts.

Hear from the Royals General Manager about some of the up and coming prospects.