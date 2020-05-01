AUDIO: Gov. Laura Kelly’s plans for reopening the state of Kansas
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly spoke on Thursday night and informed the public about here three-phase plan for reopening the state and its economy in the midst of the ongoing Covid-19 public health situation.
Phase 1 is scheduled to begin this Monday, May 4, with gatherings of up to 10 people allowed and some businesses allowed to re-open. After that, May 18 is the earliest possible date to start Phase 2, followed by a potential mid-June date for Phase 3, which will include allowing larger gatherings.
Kelly advised Kansans to continue taking health precautions, such as wearing masks when leaving home and minimizing contact when possible. The full plan is available at the state’s Covid-19 website.
To hear Gov. Kelly’s announcement from Thursday night, click here