      Breaking News
AUDIO: Gov. Laura Kelly’s plans for reopening the state of Kansas

AUDIO: Gov. Laura Kelly’s plans for reopening the state of Kansas

Apr 30, 2020 @ 7:09pm

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly spoke on Thursday night and informed the public about here three-phase plan for reopening the state and its economy in the midst of the ongoing Covid-19 public health situation.

Phase 1 is scheduled to begin this Monday, May 4, with gatherings of up to 10 people allowed and some businesses allowed to re-open. After that, May 18 is the earliest possible date to start Phase 2, followed by a potential mid-June date for Phase 3, which will include allowing larger gatherings.

Kelly advised Kansans to continue taking health precautions, such as wearing masks when leaving home and minimizing contact when possible. The full plan is available at the state’s Covid-19 website.

To hear Gov. Kelly’s announcement from Thursday night, click here

You May Also Like
Sports Talk On Demand
Sports
Health official frustrated with people looking for ways to "wiggle around" the restrictions of stay-at-home order
Saturday morning shooting under investigation, five persons being sought
Man riding on horseback finds missing 87-year-old woman