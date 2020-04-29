AUDIO: Governor Laura Kelly’s Dailey COVID-19 Press Briefing
The Governor of Kansas, Laura Kelly, held her daily COVID-19 press briefing on Wednesday, April 29th.
Governor Kelly address several issues including her plan to reopen the state of Kansas at 6:30 pm on Thursday. She also noted that the state of Kansas has 500 thousand testing kits from overseas.
Governor Kelly says tomorrow, Thursday, she will extend the state’s emergency declaration until May 15th. It currently expires May 1st.
Secretary of the KDHE Lee Norman spoke along with Governor Laura Kelly about the number of testing kits, how the projections have played out, plus a plan for the future.
Listen to the entire press conference here: