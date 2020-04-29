      Weather Alert

AUDIO: Governor Laura Kelly’s Dailey COVID-19 Press Briefing

Apr 29, 2020 @ 2:58pm

The Governor of Kansas, Laura Kelly, held her daily COVID-19 press briefing on Wednesday, April 29th.

Governor Kelly address several issues including her plan to  reopen the state of Kansas at 6:30 pm on Thursday. She also noted that the state of Kansas has 500 thousand testing kits from overseas.

Governor Kelly says tomorrow, Thursday, she will extend the state’s emergency declaration until May 15th. It currently expires May 1st.

Secretary of the KDHE Lee Norman spoke along with Governor Laura Kelly about the number of testing kits, how the projections have played out, plus a plan for the future.

Listen to the entire press conference here: 

You May Also Like
Sports Talk On Demand
Sports
Health official frustrated with people looking for ways to "wiggle around" the restrictions of stay-at-home order
Saturday morning shooting under investigation, five persons being sought
Man riding on horseback finds missing 87-year-old woman