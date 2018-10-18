WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: Gubernatorial debate, October 16th

by on October 18, 2018 at 2:34 PM (2 hours ago)

A gubernatorial debate was held on October 16th at the KAB Convention in Wichita.

Candidates Kris Koback, Laura Kelly and Greg Orman spoke at the event. 

Debate PT 1

Debate PT 2

 

 