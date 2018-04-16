AUDIO: Head Coach Andy Reid Off-Season Press Conference

The Kansas City Chiefs will begin phase one of the offseason program on Monday, April 16 at The University of Kansas Health System Training Complex.

Kansas City is looking to win the AFC West for the third straight time. They had a lot of turnover from last years team, including the departures of Alex Smith and Marcus Peters.

Hear from Head Coach Andy Reid as he discusses the off-season, where the team is at going into the draft, Sammy Watkins trade plus what Patrick Mahomes has done during the off-season.