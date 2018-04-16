WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


51°F
Clear
Feels Like 51°
Winds NNE 4 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear55°
34°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy66°
44°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy60°
35°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear62°
37°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Overcast62°
45°

AUDIO: Head Coach Andy Reid Off-Season Press Conference

by on April 16, 2018 at 5:03 PM (3 hours ago)

The Kansas City Chiefs will begin phase one of the offseason program on Monday, April 16 at The University of Kansas Health System Training Complex.

Kansas City is looking to win the AFC West for the third straight time. They had a lot of turnover from last years team, including the departures of Alex Smith and Marcus Peters. 

Hear from Head Coach Andy Reid as he discusses the off-season, where the team is at going into the draft, Sammy Watkins trade plus what Patrick Mahomes has done during the off-season. 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.