The Kansas State Wildcats will have at worst a .500 record in the Big 12 regular season.

The Cats stand at 9-6 on the season with three games left before the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City.

Kansas State beat Texas on Wednesday evening in Manhattan in a low scoring affair and they go for their fourth win in a row.

Head Coach Bruce Weber came on 580 Sports Talk to talk all things KSU hoops.