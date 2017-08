The 2017 season for the MIAA begins on Thursday, August 31st.

The Washburn Ichabods kickoff their season on the road against the Riverhawks of Northeastern State. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. with coverage on Country Legends 1069.

Schurig came on 580 Sports Talk and gave an update on the quarterback competition, the offense in general, how the team has improved at camp, an update on the defense and a position switch from a starter a year ago.