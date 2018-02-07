AUDIO: Head Coach Craig Schurig on Recruiting Class of 2018

The players listed below have either signed National Letter of Intents or Washburn University Scholarship agreements.

Head Coach Craig Schurig spoke about the 2018 class he and his coaching staff just signed.

They have inked 25 commitments and could be getting a few more before it is all said and done.

Vencent Brinkley // DB // 5-11 // 170 // Overland Park, Kan. // Blue Valley North High School

An honorable mention all-league pick as a senior helping team to state championship … as a junior and sophomore he was a member of the all-state track team … will also participate in track at Washburn … son of Stuart and Sue Allen … anticipated major is marketing.

Malachi Butler // DE // 6-5 // 230 // Lee’s Summit, Mo. // Lee’s Summit West High School

An all-league honorable mention pick as a senior … also played basketball … son of Donald and Shelisa Butler … anticipated major is computer information science … father played football at Mississippi College.

Mason Fair // OL // 6-5 // 285 // Kansas City, Mo. // Raytown High School

Was an academic all-state and first team all-district selection … also played basketball … son of Carl Fair and Linda Mason … anticipated major is chemistry.

Jacob Glendinning // OL // 6-6 // 290 // Topeka, Kan. // Washburn Rural High School

An all-city top 11 selection and first team all-state 6A and to All-USA Kansas Football team as a senior … a standout wrestler as well … son of Brian and Kelly Glendinning … anticipated major is secondary education.

Freeman Greene // LB // 6-2 // 220 // Topeka, Kan. // Cair Paravel High School

As a senior he averaged 12.1 yards per carry with 13 touchdowns in seven quarters of action … an all-league pick at linebacker while rushing for 1,388 yards and 15 touchdowns at running back an all-league honorable mention pick in basketball as a sophomore … also named all-league in volleyball as a junior … son of Adrian and Becky Greene … a biology/pre-med major.

Jack Hamilton // LB // 6-3 // 205 // Topeka, Kan. // Washburn Rural High School

An all-state first team selection at linebacker earning Topeka all-city Top 11 honors and all-league second team honors at tight end … recorded 98 tackles with 11 for loss and three sacks in seven games as a senior … as a junior he was an all-state linebacker recording 120 tackle with two interceptions, a blocked field goal and punt as a junior earning all-league newcomer of the year in basketball … also played basketball … son of Doug and Lisa Hamilton … his father played basketball at Pittsburg State and coached golf at Washburn from 2002 to 2012.

Cole Harris // OL // 6-4 // 285 // Atchison, Kan. // Maur Hill Mount Academy

A first team all-state, all-league on both offensive and defensive lines as well as honorable mention top 100 pick as a senior … first team all-league and all-state as a junior … first team all-league as a sophomore … son of Mick and Geri Harris … anticipated major is business.

Bergan Hofer // OL // 6-3 // 300 // Fremont, Neb. // Freemont High School

As a senior he was a first team all-league and first team all-state and a second team all-super state selection … as a junior and sophomore he earned honorable mention all-league and honorable mention all-state honors … also participated in track … a three-time academic letter winner … son of Tom and Shauna Hofer … anticipated major is business.

Mason Honne // OL // 6-2 // 270 // Phoenix, Ariz // Mountain Pointe High School

Selected first team all-region and all-state as well as a Top 25 selection as a senior … a first team all-region pick as a junior and a second team all-region selection as a sophomore … son of Luis and Elizabeth Honne … anticipated major is criminal justice.

Jarel Hyler // DE // 6-2 // 245 // Columbia, Mo. // Battle High School

A four-year member of the Spartan football team … son of June and Sharla Hyler … anticipated major is physical education.

Yakini Kasimu // DB // 5-10 // 175 // Kansas City, Mo. // Pembroke Hill High School

Named all-district at running back and all-metro at defensive back as a senior rushing for 1,402 yards on 225 carries with 12 touchdowns adding seven receptions for 200 yards with three touchdowns and 25 tackles with three interceptions … as a junior he had 437 yards and seven touchdowns on 37 carries with 14 receptions for 200 yards and had 45 tackles with four pass break ups and two interceptions … had 55 tackles as a sophomore with five catches for 75 yards and two touchdowns … his 7 on 7 team qualifies for nationals at IMG Academy … son of Everton Holligan and Sherri Tauheed … anticipated major is international business … mother played volleyball at Howard.

Davante King // LB // 6-0 // 225 // Junction City, Kan. // Junction City High School

A four-year member of the Bluejay football team … also participated in track … son of Kessya King and guardian Fredia Warren … anticipated major is kinesiology.

Noah Meneses // DL // 6-2 // 260 // Plattsmouth, Neb. // Plattsmouth High School

A four-year member of the Blue Devils football team … named all-league as a senior … a member of Team USA in the Rugby Americas North Under 19 Championships … also participated in wrestling … anticipated major is exercise science.

C.J. Murray // OL // 6-4 // 275 // Lee’s Summit, Mo. // Blue Springs South High School

A Suburban Gold all-league, all-district and all-area selection who helped set school single game records in passing yards, rushing and receiving yards recording 30 pancake blocks … team had more than 3,000 yards of total offense with 2,000 on the ground all as a senior … as starter for the 15-0 class 6A champions as a sophomore … son of Charles and Sheila Murray … anticipated major is history.

Jamison Phelps // DB // 5-11 // 165 // Olathe, Kan. // Olathe South High School

A second team all-league selection at defensive back and first team all-league pick as a kick returner earning honorable mention all-class honors as a senior … as a junior he was an honorable mention all-league pick at defensive back and a first team all-league kick returner … son of Judy Phelps … anticipated major is marketing.

Daniel Piburn // DL // 6-1 // 240 // Kearney, Mo. // Kearney High School

Named first team all-league and first team all-district as well as third team all-state as a senior … a first team all-district and second team all-state pick as a junior … son of James and Marguerite Piburn … anticipated major is sports management.

Brent Peavler // LB // 6-2 // 200 // Topeka, Kan. // Hayden High School

An all-city top 11 pick and third team top 33 all-state and KFBCA all-state as well as the city and Centennial League Defensive Player of the Year leading the city with 167 tackles as a senior … a Kansas Shrine Bowl selection … named all-city top 11 and all-city first team linebacker as a junior … … son of Mike and Shannon Peavler … anticipated major is nursing … brother Brooks is a linebacker on the Ichabod football team.

Braden Rose // DE // 6-1 // 230 // Hutchinson, Kan. // Buhler High School

Named first team all-state on the defensive line and honorable mention all-state all-class and was nominated for the Kansas Shrine Bowl … named to Kansas Football Coaches Association first team all-state and first team all-league … named to top 150 senior football players in Kansas all as a senior after blocking two field goals while also handling punting and kicking duties with a school-record 77-yard punt adding 32 quarterback hurries with 64 for his career … as a junior he was an all-league pick as an honorable mention selection at defensive end and placekicker and second team all-league on the offensive line earning Class 4A Division I all-state honorable mention as a junior … was state champion powerlifter in 220 weight class … finished fourth place in shot put at state track and field meet and broke school record in javelin … will graduate in top five percent of class … member of high honor roll and a Kansas Honor Scholar … son of Keith and Stacey Rose … undecided on major.

Kristian Russell // OL // 6-3 // 275 // Lawrence, Kan. // Lawrence High School

A four-year member of the Lawrence Chesty Lions football team … an honorable mention all-state, honorable mention all-area and first team all-league pick as a senior … … son of Mike and Kelly Russell … anticipated major is business … father played football at William Jewell.

Dane Terry // LB // 5-9 // 200 // Topeka, Kan. // Shawnee Heights High School

An all-city honorable mention pick as a senior leading the team in tackles and sacks winning the defensive MVP award … also named honorable mention all-league and honorable mention all-state … also wrestles … as a junior he led the team in tackles and was an all-city honorable mention pick at linebacker as a junior and qualified for state wrestling meet earning all-city … son of Scott and Michelle Terry … anticipated major is criminal justice … sister Tanna played golf at Fort Hays State.



Trevor Twehous // QB // 6-0 // 175 // Columbia, Mo. // Rock Bridge High School

A first team all-district and honorable mention all-area selection at quarterback as a senior … son of Nolan and Janel Twehous … undecided on major … brother Logan is a member of the Ichabod football team … his mother played softball at William Jewell.

Nicholas Wright // FS // 5-10 // 180 // Aurora, Colo. // Cherry Creek High School

A member of the Cherry Creek Bruins football team … son of Tora Burl-Wright … anticipated major is biology … brother Josh is a member of the Ichabod football and track teams.