AUDIO: Hear from Craig Schurig, Mitch Schurig and Grant Bruner from MIAA Media Days

Washburn was tabbed at 6th in the MIAA Coaches Preseason Poll today from Kansas City and the MIAA Media Days.
Washburn starts the season on Thursday, September 2nd in Jefferson City Missouri taking on the Lincoln Blue Tigers.
Hear from Head Coach Craig Schurig, from quarterback Mitch Schruig and from linebacker Grant Bruner
2021 MIAA Football Preseason Coaches Poll
1. Northwest Missouri (10) – 120 points
T-2. Central Missouri (1) – 105 points
T-2. Fort Hays State (1) – 105 points
4. Nebraska Kearney – 86 points
5. Missouri Western – 71 points
6. Washburn – 69 points
7. Pittsburg State – 66 points
8. Emporia State – 55 points
9. Central Oklahoma – 52 points
T-10. Missouri Southern – 24 points
T-10. Northeastern State – 24 points
12. Lincoln – 15 points