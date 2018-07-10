WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: Herman’s Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider with Matt Derrick

by on July 10, 2018 at 4:56 PM (4 hours ago)

Every Tuesday during the NFL season from 3:30-4:00 p.m on 580 Sports Talk we will be discussing all things Chiefs on our Hermans Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider. 

Matt Derrick of Chiefsdigest.com will be joining the show to break down all the latest news and notes from the Chiefs weekly press conferences, the latest headlines, plus game recaps and previews.

Will the Chiefs make a move in the supplemental draft? What is their depth at cornerback like to make a move at corner in the draft. Are the Chiefs one of the teams will won’t make the playoffs after being in the playoffs the year before? 

 

