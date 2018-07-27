AUDIO: Herman’s Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider with Matt Derrick

Its full go for Chiefs training camp up in St. Joseph Missouri.

An injury update involving Ragland, Watts and Lampkin, as they did not work the Chiefs today. Coaches limited Kareem Hunt’s time “just being smart with him” coming back from the hamstring injury sustained during off-season workouts.

Practice on Saturday is set for 8:15 am, Sunday at 8:15 am as well then on Monday at 9:15. The Chiefs will be off on Tuesday.

Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest came on 580 Sports Talk to recap practice one and two on Thursday and Friday.