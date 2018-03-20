WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: Herman’s Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider with Matt Derrick

by on March 20, 2018 at 3:13 PM (3 hours ago)

Every Tuesday during the NFL season from 3:30-4:00 p.m on 580 Sports Talk we will be discussing all things Chiefs on our Hermans Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider. 

Matt Derrick of Chiefsdigest.com will be joining the show to break down all the latest news and notes from the Chiefs weekly press conferences, the latest headlines, plus game recaps and previews.

Is Sammy Watkins overpaid, should the Chiefs have gone elsewhere, were the Chiefs going after a offensive lineman, should they find an offensive lineman, Chad Henne is the backup QB, is he exactly what Mahomes and the Chiefs need, who has higher expectations Reid or Mahomes, we discuss it all. 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn.