AUDIO: Herman’s Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider with Matt Derrick

by on August 14, 2018 at 4:56 PM (2 hours ago)

Every Tuesday during the NFL season from 3:30-4:00 p.m on 580 Sports Talk we will be discussing all things Chiefs on our Hermans Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider. 

Matt Derrick of Chiefsdigest.com will be joining the show to break down all the latest news and notes from the Chiefs weekly press conferences, the latest headlines, plus game recaps and previews.

The final day of training camp up in St. Joseph, Missouri, was on Tuesday, August 14th, get a recap of the camp, the latest news on the injury front, plus the improvement already for Mahomes since the first preseason game. 

