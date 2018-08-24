WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


93°F
Mostly Cloudy
Feels Like 100°
Winds South 10 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy93°
71°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear97°
76°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy96°
77°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Chance of Rain96°
77°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Chance of a Thunderstorm91°
64°

AUDIO: Herman’s Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider with Matt Derrick

by on August 24, 2018 at 4:36 PM (1 hour ago)

Every Tuesday during the NFL season from 3:30-4:00 p.m on 580 Sports Talk we will be discussing all things Chiefs on our Hermans Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider. 

Matt Derrick of Chiefsdigest.com will be joining the show to break down all the latest news and notes from the Chiefs weekly press conferences, the latest headlines, plus game recaps and previews.

What are the biggest aspects to watch for in the preseason game, get the latest injury report, who needs to have a big game to make the 53 man roster. 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.