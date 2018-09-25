WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: Herman’s Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider with Matt Derrick

by on September 25, 2018 at 4:36 PM (14 mins ago)

Every Tuesday during the NFL season from 3:30-4:00 p.m on 580 Sports Talk we will be discussing all things Chiefs on our Hermans Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider. 

Matt Derrick of Chiefsdigest.com will be joining the show to break down all the latest news and notes from the Chiefs weekly press conferences, the latest headlines, plus game recaps and previews.

Why is Mahomes clicking on all cylinders, does Reid need to keep attacking, should the Chiefs go after Earl Thomas and what type of game will the Broncos bring to the Chiefs offense. 

 

