AUDIO: Herman’s Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider with Matt Derrick

by on October 9, 2018 at 5:21 PM (2 hours ago)

Every Tuesday during the NFL season from 3:30-4:00 p.m on 580 Sports Talk we will be discussing all things Chiefs on our Hermans Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider. 

Matt Derrick of Chiefsdigest.com will be joining the show to break down all the latest news and notes from the Chiefs weekly press conferences, the latest headlines, plus game recaps and previews.

What stood out to Matt when Chiefs played the Jaguars, how big of a deal are the injuries, what is the latest on Eric Berry plus a preview on the Chiefs and Patriots game.

