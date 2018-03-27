WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: Herman’s Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider with Matt Derrick

by on March 27, 2018 at 4:00 PM (5 hours ago)

Every Tuesday during the NFL season from 3:30-4:00 p.m on 580 Sports Talk we will be discussing all things Chiefs on our Hermans Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider. 

Matt Derrick of Chiefsdigest.com will be joining the show to break down all the latest news and notes from the Chiefs weekly press conferences, the latest headlines, plus game recaps and previews.

How has Brett Veach done as the GM thus far, what is the long term plan for the Chiefs, who will the Chiefs add to the roster before the draft, how will Chad Henne help develop Mahomes. 

 

