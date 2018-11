Every Tuesday 580 Sports Talk is joined by Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com for the Herman’s Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider. Matt breaks down everything Chiefs, from game recaps and previews, to press conferences, other news, and more.

This week, the guys cover all the bases when it comes to the stadium drama for this coming week’s game between the Chiefs and Rams, plus they preview the game itself between the Super Bowl favorites.