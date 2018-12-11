AUDIO: Herman’s Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider with Matt Derrick

Every Tuesday at 3:35 p.m, 580 Sports Talk is joined by Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com for the Herman’s Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider. Matt breaks down everything Chiefs, from game recaps and previews, to press conferences, other news, and more.

Get a recap of the Baltimore Ravens win, how will the Chiefs handle a defense that blitzes as much as the Ravens do, what injury is the biggest deal for KC against the Chargers. Is the OL an issue without Erving, plus how will the running back position look without Ware.