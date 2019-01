Every Tuesday at 3:35 p.m, 580 Sports Talk is joined by Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com for the Herman’s Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider. Matt breaks down everything Chiefs, from game recaps and previews, to press conferences, other news, and more.

Get all the info on the Divisional round of the NFL Playoffs. We talk Mahomes in the playoffs, Chiefs defense against Colts offense, plus much more.