AUDIO: Herman’s Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider with Matt Derrick 5-8-18

by on May 8, 2018 at 4:13 PM (5 hours ago)

Every Tuesday during the NFL season from 3:30-4:00 p.m on 580 Sports Talk we will be discussing all things Chiefs on our Hermans Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider. 

Matt Derrick of Chiefsdigest.com will be joining the show to break down all the latest news and notes from the Chiefs weekly press conferences, the latest headlines, plus game recaps and previews.

This week the guys chat with Matt about the release of Rakeem Nunez-Roches, the defensive line depth, who impressed at rookie minicamp, and much more.

Dan Lucero is a member of the WIBW Sports Staff.