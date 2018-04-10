WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: Herman’s Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider with Matt Derrick

by on April 10, 2018 at 5:02 PM (2 hours ago)

Every Tuesday during the NFL season from 3:30-4:00 p.m on 580 Sports Talk we will be discussing all things Chiefs on our Hermans Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider. 

Matt Derrick of Chiefsdigest.com will be joining the show to break down all the latest news and notes from the Chiefs weekly press conferences, the latest headlines, plus game recaps and previews.

What is the best and worst free agent signings for the NFL off-season, how will Brett Veach treat this draft, plus the Chiefs signing a new tight end. 

For all the latest on local sports, follow Jake on Twitter @JakeLebahn. He can also be reached at jake.lebahn@alphamediausa.com.