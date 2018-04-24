WIBW News Now!

AUDIO: Herman’s Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider with Matt Derrick

by on April 24, 2018 at 4:02 PM (2 hours ago)

Every Tuesday during the NFL season from 3:30-4:00 p.m on 580 Sports Talk we will be discussing all things Chiefs on our Hermans Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider. 

Matt Derrick of Chiefsdigest.com will be joining the show to break down all the latest news and notes from the Chiefs weekly press conferences, the latest headlines, plus game recaps and previews.

The draft is about 48 hours away, what will be the philosophy of GM Brett Veach, do they trade up, do they go defensive lineman or corner, what are the players saying about Patrick Mahomes, plus off-season workout. 

