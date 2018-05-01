AUDIO: Herman’s Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider with Matt Derrick

Every Tuesday during the NFL season from 3:30-4:00 p.m on 580 Sports Talk we will be discussing all things Chiefs on our Hermans Meat and Smokehouse Chiefs Insider.

Matt Derrick of Chiefsdigest.com will be joining the show to break down all the latest news and notes from the Chiefs weekly press conferences, the latest headlines, plus game recaps and previews.

The draft has come and gone, what is the biggest takeaway from this draft, did the Chiefs address their weaknesses, who has the biggest impact right away plus what should we expect from he defense this year.